Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $6.47 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $20,801,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,975.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $695,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $135.29 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.39.

In related news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $383,426.33. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.