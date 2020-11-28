Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of DaVita worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Ossiam boosted its stake in DaVita by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in DaVita by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in DaVita by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DaVita by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 64,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in DaVita by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,590 shares of company stock worth $18,132,506. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.