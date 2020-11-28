Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,050 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leidos were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.