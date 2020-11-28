Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.38 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of nVent Electric worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 75.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

