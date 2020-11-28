Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $512.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

