Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortive were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 43,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,635,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,126,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 133,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 35,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FTV opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB raised their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.