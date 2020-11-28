Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.94 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 58.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,915 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

