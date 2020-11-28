Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.79 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 60,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.54.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

