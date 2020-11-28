Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.23% of Ingevity worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ingevity by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

NGVT stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

