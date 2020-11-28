Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.64 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,300 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,811,000 after acquiring an additional 704,961 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 183,751 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.