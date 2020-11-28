Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.61 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HII opened at $164.53 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.30.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

