Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.54 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $92.85 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,204 shares of company stock worth $6,229,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist decreased their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

