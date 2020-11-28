Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.31 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 167,559 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $153.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

