Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 36.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Textron were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,040,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Textron by 5,708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,020 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,810,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,706,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

