Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.30% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,202,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 142,712 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $978,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

REZI opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

