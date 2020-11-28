Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after acquiring an additional 682,834 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 713.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

