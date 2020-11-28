Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.