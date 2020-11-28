Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 114,299 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Hess by 37.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $71.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

