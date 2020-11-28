Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 114,299 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,188 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $50.77 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

