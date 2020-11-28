Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 135,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 9,111.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TRU opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,235. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

