Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $368,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

