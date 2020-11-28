Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 9.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Black Knight by 28.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Knight Equity assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

