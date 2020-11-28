Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.24% of Arcosa worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 4,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,965,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,537,000 after buying an additional 17,537,210 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 135.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after purchasing an additional 602,983 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 268,280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 714.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth $7,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $57.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. 140166 upped their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, G.Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

