Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $56.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.