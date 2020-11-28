Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CDW were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $46,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

