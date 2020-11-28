Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of QTS Realty Trust worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8,820.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTS opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.