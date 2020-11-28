Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of First American Financial worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,694,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,278,000 after purchasing an additional 610,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,752,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,295,000 after purchasing an additional 584,901 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,989,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,548,000 after purchasing an additional 558,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,870,000 after purchasing an additional 523,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after purchasing an additional 414,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.16. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

