Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

