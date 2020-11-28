Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 14,295 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 495.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,116,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,056,000 after purchasing an additional 928,768 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 44.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,687,000 after purchasing an additional 759,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

