Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 14,295 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $146,991,000 after buying an additional 675,816 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after buying an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,142,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

