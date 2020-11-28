Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 293,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.32% of Whiting Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $159,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $69,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLL. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $23.16 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

