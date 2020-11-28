Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 26,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 193,677 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,101,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.54.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

