Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 23,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 932,004 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,854 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 515,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 502,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 372,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

