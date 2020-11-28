Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Lowered by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,763 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $78.16 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

