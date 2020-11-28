Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.49% of Elastic worth $45,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,655,547.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 855,684 shares of company stock valued at $89,941,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Elastic stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $127.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -66.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

