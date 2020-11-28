Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) (EDGH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on December 18th

Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) (LON:EDGH) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Friday. Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ has a 12 month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 70.50 ($0.92). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.83.

Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) Company Profile

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

