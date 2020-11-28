Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) (EDGH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on December 18th

Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) (LON:EDGH) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Friday. Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ has a 12 month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 70.50 ($0.92). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.83.
Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (EDGH.L) Company Profile
Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Edge Performance VCT 'H' (EDGH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Performance VCT 'H' (EDGH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.