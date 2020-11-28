Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Cut by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,001 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Eaton were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

