Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million.

Several brokerages have commented on EGBN. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $38.60 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

