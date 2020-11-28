DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Aixtron has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.75.
About Aixtron
