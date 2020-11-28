Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.32.

DLTR opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

