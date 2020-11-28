Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.32.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $112.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 90.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 121.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

