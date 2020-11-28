Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.32.

DLTR stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $112.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

