Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.32.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.