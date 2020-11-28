Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

DIISY opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

