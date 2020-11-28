Diginex (EQOS) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Diginex (NASDAQ: EQOS) is one of 162 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Diginex to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Diginex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A -16.86% -1.44% Diginex Competitors -26.14% -42.75% -7.20%

Diginex has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex’s competitors have a beta of -0.01, suggesting that their average share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diginex and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 0 0 0 N/A Diginex Competitors 80 160 137 4 2.17

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Diginex’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diginex has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diginex and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex N/A -$840,000.00 -85.91 Diginex Competitors $1.07 billion -$68.99 million 7.16

Diginex’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Diginex. Diginex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Diginex beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management brand name; and securitization advisory, origination, and distribution services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

