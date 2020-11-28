DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE DKS opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,577 shares of company stock valued at $22,293,390 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $179,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

