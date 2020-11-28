DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns Sell Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their sell rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $2,773,057.53. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,577 shares of company stock valued at $22,293,390. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $179,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

