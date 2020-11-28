Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 60.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 376.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

