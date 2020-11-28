Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DHIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

DHIL opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.58. The firm has a market cap of $454.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $12.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

