Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,450 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,065 ($40.04).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,933 ($38.32) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,737.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,716.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.96.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.36) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,823.75). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 911 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,373.

About Diageo plc (DGE.L)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.